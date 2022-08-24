RBI imposes restrictions on Thodupuzha Urban Co-operative Bank for six months

RBI has banned the bank from granting or renewing loans and advances and making any investments. RBI has also suspended withdrawal in the bank's savings and current accounts for depositors.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday imposed certain restrictions on Kerala-based Thodupuzha Urban Co-operative Bank for a period of six months. RBI has banned the bank from granting or renewing loans and advances and making any investments. RBI has also suspended withdrawal in the bank's savings and current accounts for depositors.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday imposed certain restrictions on Kerala-based Thodupuzha Urban Co-operative Bank for a period of six months. RBI has banned the bank from granting or renewing loans and advances and making any investments. RBI has also suspended withdrawal in the bank's savings and current accounts for depositors.
These directions will remain in force for six months starting August 23, 2022, and are subject to review.
These directions will remain in force for six months starting August 23, 2022, and are subject to review.
In its statement, RBI said, "the bank shall not, without prior approval of RBI in writing grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in the discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, enter into any compromise or arrangement and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets except as notified in the RBI Direction dated August 23, 2022."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, considering the bank's current liquidity position, RBI said, "no amount from the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn."
However, RBI allowed the bank to set off loans against deposits subject to the conditions mentioned in the directions.
RBI has clarified that the issue of the directions "should not per se be construed as a cancellation of banking license" by the central bank.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves," RBI said.
Further, RBI has also stated that they may consider modifications of these Directions depending upon circumstances.
Thodupuzha Urban Co-Operative Bank provides normal banking services like RTGS, IMPS, NEFT, etc. Apart from granting loans, the bank serves as an outlet for investment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the website, the bank has around 60,000 clients with deposits to the tune of ₹370 crore and 10 branches. The bank aims to double its business in the next 3 years. The expansion plan is there for opening new branches and expanding ATM facilities in prime locations of the city. It has more than 90 years of experience.