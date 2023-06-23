RBI imposes ₹2.5 crore penalty on Jammu & Kashmir Bank; Axis Bank, Bank of Maharashtra also penalised2 min read 23 Jun 2023, 07:21 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India imposed penalties on Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Axis Bank for non-compliance with certain directions. J&K Bank received a penalty of ₹2.5 crore, Bank of Maharashtra faced a fine of ₹1.45 crore, and Axis Bank received a penalty of ₹30 lakh.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a monetary penalty on three private and public sector lenders on Friday. The central bank charged Jammu & Kashmir Bank with ₹2.5 crore penalty, while the BSE-S0003537" data-name="Bank of Maharashtra">Bank of Maharashtra faced a fine of ₹1.45 crore. Axis Bank received the least amount of penalty among them to the tune of ₹30 lakh.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×