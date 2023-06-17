RBI imposes ₹20 lakh penalty on Manappuram Finance. Details here2 min read 17 Jun 2023, 06:35 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India has fined Manappuram Finance ₹20 lakh for failing to classify certain gold loan accounts with overdues of more than 90 days as NPA
The Reserve Bank of India has imposed ₹20 lakh monetary penalty on Manappuram Finance for non-compliance with certain provisions of Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The RBI imposed this penalty on the NBFC as it did not classify certain gold loan accounts with overdues of more than 90 days as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).
