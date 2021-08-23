Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >RBI imposes 27.5 lakh fine on Kerala's Dhanlaxmi Bank, 20 lakh on railway employees' co-op bank

RBI imposes 27.5 lakh fine on Kerala's Dhanlaxmi Bank, 20 lakh on railway employees' co-op bank

Premium
The Reserve Bank of India seal
1 min read . 09:09 PM IST Livemint

RBI said Dhanlaxmi Bank is facing penalties for contravention of a section of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with a paragraph of The Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of 27.5 lakh on Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank. Further, a 20 lakh penalty was also slapped on the NE & EC Railway Employees’ Multi-State Primary Cooperative Bank, Gorakhpur.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of 27.5 lakh on Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank. Further, a 20 lakh penalty was also slapped on the NE & EC Railway Employees’ Multi-State Primary Cooperative Bank, Gorakhpur.

In a statement issued on Monday, the banking regulator said Dhanlaxmi Bank is facing penalties for contravention of a section of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with a paragraph of The Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014 (the scheme).

In a statement issued on Monday, the banking regulator said Dhanlaxmi Bank is facing penalties for contravention of a section of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with a paragraph of The Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014 (the scheme).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The RBI said the Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the bank was conducted with reference to its financial position as on 31 March 2020, and the examination of the Risk Assessment Report and Inspection Report pertaining to the same, revealed, inter-alia, contravention of the provisions of the Act read with the scheme. 

A notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why the penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention. 

"After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of aforesaid provisions of the Act read with the scheme was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank," it said. 

In another statement, the RBI said the inspection report of the NE & EC Railway Employees’ Multi-State Primary Co-operative Bank based on its financial position as on 31 March  2019 revealed non-adherence/violation of specific directions issued to it under the Supervisory Action Framework (SAF). 

In both cases, the RBI said, the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers. 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Bachpan ka pyar is a viral hit, but few gains for its o ...

Premium

How partisan attitudes shape views on India’s pandemic ...

Premium

Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 16,550; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

Research well before going for the customized homes dev ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!