The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated insolvency proceeding against Reliance Capital for failing on its obligations to repay its creditors time and again.

The central bank has filed an application at the Mumbai bench seeking insolvency of Reliance Capital under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (IBC).

An interim moratorium will commence on and from the date of filing of the application till its admission or rejection, RBI said in a statement.

RBI had on 29 November superseded the board of Reliance Capital, citing serious governance concerns which the company has not been able to address effectively.

It had also appointed former Bank of Maharashtra director Y Nageswar Rao as the administrator of the company. Reliance Capital will become the third non-banking financial company to go under the insolvency procedure after DHFL and Srei Group companies.

A part of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, Reliance Capital has repeatedly failed to repay its debt obligations.

Earlier, Reliance Capital said it welcomes RBI's decision to supersede the board of the Company and that it will co-operate fully with the administrator appointed by the RBI for the expeditious resolution of its debt in the best interests of all stakeholders.

