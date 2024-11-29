RBI Inquiries on Liquidity Spur Speculation of Action Next Week

India’s central bank has stepped up dialogue with traders at treasury desks this week about cash conditions in the banking system, according to people with knowledge of the matter, spurring speculation it may announce some measures to boost liquidity at the policy review on Dec. 6.

Bloomberg
Published29 Nov 2024, 02:26 PM IST
RBI Inquiries on Liquidity Spur Speculation of Action Next Week
RBI Inquiries on Liquidity Spur Speculation of Action Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank has stepped up dialogue with traders at treasury desks this week about cash conditions in the banking system, according to people with knowledge of the matter, spurring speculation it may announce some measures to boost liquidity at the policy review on Dec. 6.

While Reserve Bank of India officials routinely call traders to check on various issues, the focus of the recent engagements has been on how the liquidity situation is panning out amid large foreign outflows from stocks and bonds, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations were private. 

Banks turned net borrowers from the central bank this week compared with a surplus of about 3 trillion rupees ($35 billion) in early November and the situation may worsen due to year-end tax payments.

The cash shortage may prompt RBI to turn to measures such as bond purchases or cutting the cash-reserve ratio for banks to stabilize the liquidity situation, said Shrisha Acharya, Vice President - Treasury, Anand Rathi Global Finance.

The cash shortfall pushed up the interbank weighted average call rate — a benchmark for overnight borrowing costs — to near the highest levels since June early this week. Higher overnight rates may make it more expensive for banks and companies to raise funds through short-term debt instruments, and hurt an already slowing economy. 

Prior to this week’s tightening, banking system liquidity was in surplus for two months. When Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections early November sparked a wave of dollar strength, the RBI likely stepped up its dollar sales to shield the rupee from excessive volatility. That has sucked up liquidity from the local banking system.

Liquidity conditions are expected to tighten through the rest of the fiscal year due to RBI’s intervention to cap rupee volatility and seasonal leakage in currency in circulation due to the ongoing wedding season, Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, wrote in a note.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsRBI Inquiries on Liquidity Spur Speculation of Action Next Week

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.35
    02:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.2 (4.22%)

    Adani Power share price

    559.00
    02:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.20
    02:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.75 (1.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    788.00
    02:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    8.15 (1.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,032.05
    02:17 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    63.6 (6.57%)

    Praj Industries share price

    838.35
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    42.45 (5.33%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    565.15
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    13.7 (2.48%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,952.00
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    55.55 (1.13%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    904.55
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -82.4 (-8.35%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    352.35
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -21.25 (-5.69%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    764.95
    02:20 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -31.6 (-3.97%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,051.20
    02:20 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -42.95 (-3.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Pharma share price

    265.40
    02:20 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    19.8 (8.06%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,032.05
    02:17 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    63.6 (6.57%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    239.70
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    12.15 (5.34%)

    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price

    224.80
    02:21 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    11.4 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.