Amex can onboard new customers in India as RBI lifts ban

Amex can onboard new customers in India as RBI lifts ban1 min read . 07:46 PM IST
- American Express can now issues cards to new customers in India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday lifted business restrictions imposed on American Express Banking Corp after almost 16 months. Amex can now issues cards to new customers in India.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday lifted business restrictions imposed on American Express Banking Corp after almost 16 months. Amex can now issues cards to new customers in India.
The ban was imposed with effect from May last year due to non-compliance on storage of payment system data.
The ban was imposed with effect from May last year due to non-compliance on storage of payment system data.
The RBI in a statement said the company's compliance with data storage norms is now “satisfactory".
The RBI in a statement said the company's compliance with data storage norms is now “satisfactory".
“In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the central bank said.
“In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the central bank said.
The RBI had on 23 April, 2021 imposed restrictions on American Express Banking Corp from on-boarding new domestic customers onto its card network from 1 May, 2021 for non-compliance with the central bank's circular dated 6 April, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data.
The RBI had on 23 April, 2021 imposed restrictions on American Express Banking Corp from on-boarding new domestic customers onto its card network from 1 May, 2021 for non-compliance with the central bank's circular dated 6 April, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data.
The RBI had said the supervisory action has been taken in exercise of powers vested in it under Section 17 of the PSS Act.
The RBI had said the supervisory action has been taken in exercise of powers vested in it under Section 17 of the PSS Act.