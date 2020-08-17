RBI lifts curb on Bandhan Bank CEO pay as promoter cuts stake

The removal of the restriction was a result of the bank complying with RBI’s promoter shareholding norms with its recent promoter stake dilution. On 3 August, the bank said it met the promoter holding norms prescribed by RBI after its holding company Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd (BFHL) sold 20.95% stake in the bank to at least seven investors. This led to a reduction in the promoter stake to 40% or the level prescribed by the regulator.