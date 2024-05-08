RBI lifts restrictions on adding customers on Bank of Baroda's mobile app
Before the ban in October, the app handled 7.95 million financial and non-financial transactions daily. Between the end of 2021-22 and 2022-23, bob World’s activated user base had shot up 53%
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday lifted restrictions imposed on Bank of Baroda (BoB) in October last year, allowing the public sector lender to onboard customers to its mobile banking app, bob World.
