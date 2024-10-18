RBI lifts restrictions on JM Financial Services from financing against shares, debentures after seven months
- RBI lifts restrictions on JM Financial Services after seven months from financing against shares, debentures
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
JM Financial Ltd on Friday, October 18, announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restrictions on its subsidiary, JM Financial Products Ltd, regarding financing against shares and debentures. The restrictions, previously imposed by the RBI, were removed immediately through a letter dated October 18, 2024.
Back in March this year, the RBI had barred JM Financial Products Ltd from providing any form of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against initial public offering, with immediate effect.