Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  RBI lifts restrictions on JM Financial Services from financing against shares, debentures after seven months

RBI lifts restrictions on JM Financial Services from financing against shares, debentures after seven months

Nikita Prasad

  • RBI lifts restrictions on JM Financial Services after seven months from financing against shares, debentures

JM Financial Services update: RBI has lifted restrictions on the brokerage

JM Financial Ltd on Friday, October 18, announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restrictions on its subsidiary, JM Financial Products Ltd, regarding financing against shares and debentures. The restrictions, previously imposed by the RBI, were removed immediately through a letter dated October 18, 2024.

Back in March this year, the RBI had barred JM Financial Products Ltd from providing any form of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against initial public offering, with immediate effect.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.