RBI moves review plea in Supreme Court against Yes Bank AT-1 bond ruling

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its 15 October judgment that struck down Yes Bank’s ₹8,415-crore write-down of additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds.

According to the Supreme Court website, the RBI filed its review petition on 13 November. The central bank is seeking reconsideration of the judgment, which upheld an earlier Bombay High Court ruling quashing the write-down.

Yes Bank had also filed a review petition on 13 November, making it the second party to seek a review of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Review petitions filed A review petition is not a fresh appeal. Under Article 137 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court can review its own judgments on limited grounds, such as an error apparent on the face of the record or other sufficient reason. The court normally hears such petitions through its review jurisdiction, and only in exceptional cases does it reopen a matter.

A review petition is generally heard in chambers by the same bench that passed the original judgment.

The dispute goes back to Yes Bank’s rescue in March 2020, when the bank was facing severe financial stress. The Centre imposed a moratorium on the lender on 5 March, and the RBI superseded its board and appointed an administrator.

A draft reconstruction scheme initially proposed permanently writing down Yes Bank’s AT-1 bonds. However, the provision was removed from the final scheme notified by the government on 13 March 2020.

Despite this, the administrator wrote down AT-1 bonds worth ₹8,415 crore on 14 March. The amount covered two issuances— ₹3,000 crore issued in December 2016 and ₹5,415 crore issued in October 2017.

Axis Trustee Services, representing the bondholders, challenged the write-down before the Bombay High Court. In January 2023, the court quashed the action, holding that the administrator could not write down the bonds when the final reconstruction scheme did not specifically give him that power.

Yes Bank, the RBI and the Union government challenged that decision in the Supreme Court.

On 15 October 2026, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih upheld the Bombay High Court ruling. The bench came down heavily on the manner in which the bonds were written down and held that the administrator could not assume a regulatory power that had not been conferred on them.

The court also rejected the argument that the write-down was necessary to save Yes Bank. It held that even if the action was considered necessary for the bank’s revival, “mere necessity” could not override the legally prescribed procedure.

The RBI, in its review plea, argued that the Supreme Court did not adequately consider the RBI’s Basel III Master Circular governing AT-1 bonds and their loss-absorption mechanism. It has also raised the distinction between the pre-specified trigger and the point-of-non-viability trigger under the regulatory framework.

The central bank has sought an open-court hearing and a stay on the operation of the 15 October judgment while its review plea is considered.

Yes Bank has separately sought a review of the judgment, citing the potential impact of restoring the AT-1 bonds on its capital position. The bank had earlier estimated that reinstating the bonds could reduce its Common Equity Tier-1 ratio by around 240–250 basis points.