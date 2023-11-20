RBI mulls new penalty framework for banks: Report
Additionally, the review may explore claw back of payouts to CEOs and key management personnel (KMP)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering a comprehensive review of its penalty system, Business Standard reported citing a senior regulatory source. The potential changes might involve increasing the penalty amounts, this could be in accordance with the size of the regulated entities, their importance to the system, and the number of repeat offences, it added.