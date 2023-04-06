RBI approves expanding UPI transactions to allow credit payments1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:49 PM IST
UPI currently accounts for 75% of retail digital payments volume in India. In March alone, it recorded 8.7 billion transactions worth ₹14.1 trillion, showed data from NPCI.
MUMBAI : Individuals with pre-approved credit lines from banks will soon be able to use it to make payments over the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday, setting the stage for new credit products over the homegrown payments platform.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×