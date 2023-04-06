RBI approves expanding UPI transactions to allow credit payments

On Thursday, RBI permitted transfer of funds to and from pre-sanctioned credit lines. “In other words, UPI network will facilitate payments financed by credit from banks. This can reduce the cost of such offerings and help in development of unique products for Indian markets," RBI said in a statement. Pre-sanctioned credit lines or pre-approved credit refers to credit that banks approve for customers after analyzing internal data.

