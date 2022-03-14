RBI punished Paytm Payments Bank for data leaks to Chinese firms: Report

Annual inspections by the Reserve Bank of India found that the company’s servers were sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own a stake in Paytm Payments Bank, the person said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. Paytm Payments Bank is a joint venture between Paytm and its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and its affiliate, Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., own shares of Paytm, according to exchange filings.