RBI refers Reliance Capital to insolvency tribunal

Reliance Capital is the third financial services company to be sent to the bankruptcy tribunal after the government notified the rules for referring financial services providers (FSPs) on 15 November 2019. Unlike insolvency proceedings for companies from other sectors, an FSP creditor or debtor cannot approach the tribunal—the firm has to be referred by a regulator. Earlier cases were those of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) and two Srei group firms.

