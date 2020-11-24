RBI rejects Muthoot Finance's proposal to buy IDBI MF

Muthoot Finance on Tuesday said Reserve Bank of India didn't accede to its proposed acquisition of IDBI Mutual Fund.

Muthoot Finance Limited’s request for a no objection certificate was not acceded to by the Reserve Bank of India on the ground that, “the activity of sponsoring a Mutual Fund or owning an Asset Management Company is not in consonance with the activity of an operating NBFC", the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company said that a "share purchase agreement dated November 22, 2019 was entered into by and between Muthoot Finance Limited, IDBI Bank Limited, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, IDBI Asset Management Limited and IDBI MF Trustee Company Limited ("Share Purchase Agreement") in relation to the proposal for acquisition by Muthoot Finance Limited of 100% equity shares of IDBI Asset Management Limited held by IDBI Bank Limited and its nominees and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, and 100 % equity shares of IDBI MF Trustee Company Limited held by IDBI Bank Limited and its nominees".

IDBI Asset Management, also referred to as IDBI Mutual Fund, managed 22 schemes during FY20, comprising 12 equity fund schemes, six debt fund schemes, two hybrid fund schemes and one each Gold Fund of Funds and Gold Exchange Traded Funds scheme.

On Monday, global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said Muthoot Finance's focus on gold loans will be of help for its asset quality, pointing out that it does not foresee a drop in gold prices – the biggest risks while lending against the precious metal – to happen.

