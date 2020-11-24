RBI rejects Muthoot Finance's proposal to buy IDBI MF

The company said that a "share purchase agreement dated November 22, 2019 was entered into by and between Muthoot Finance Limited, IDBI Bank Limited, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, IDBI Asset Management Limited and IDBI MF Trustee Company Limited ("Share Purchase Agreement") in relation to the proposal for acquisition by Muthoot Finance Limited of 100% equity shares of IDBI Asset Management Limited held by IDBI Bank Limited and its nominees and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, and 100 % equity shares of IDBI MF Trustee Company Limited held by IDBI Bank Limited and its nominees".