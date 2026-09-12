Suspense ends! Tata Sons to go for public listing, directs RBI - Know how it will impact Shapoorji Pallonji group

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected Tata Sons’ request to voluntarily surrender its registration as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18.
The means Tata Sons will now have to comply with RBI rules applicable to upper-layer NBFCs, including the requirement to list its shares on stock exchanges, sources said.
In 2024, Tata Sons applied to the RBI to surrender its Core Investment Company (CIC) registration, after prepaying ₹21,813 crore of debt and turning net cash positive in FY24.
But the central bank kept Tata Sons, a company, in its upper-layer NBFC framework. In August 2026, it retained Tata Sons in its updated list of 17 NBFCs in the Upper Layer, clarifying, ‘its inclusion was without prejudice to the outcome of the deregistration application, which was still under examination.’
Tata Sons is likely to remain under the RBI’s upper-layer NBFC framework even after the regulator’s revised classification rules, as its standalone assets are well above the ₹1 lakh crore threshold.
Tata Sons was first classified as an upper-layer NBFC by the RBI in September 2022, under rules that required such entities to list within three years. That puts Tata Sons’ original listing deadline in September 2025. The company remained unlisted while its deregistration application was pending.
Under the revised framework, NBFCs with assets of ₹1 lakh crore or more are brought into focus for upper-layer classification. Tata Sons’ asset size means it would continue to fall within the framework.
A Tata Sons listing would give retail investors indirect exposure to some of the Tata Group’s key unlisted businesses, including Air India, Tata Electronics, Tata Digital and Tata Advanced Systems. It could also provide a market-based valuation for these assets and potentially unlock value for shareholders.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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