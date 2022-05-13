RBI restricts withdrawals on savings, current accounts of this bank

In a statement, RBI said it "has issued certain Directions to Shankarrao Pujari Nutan Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, whereby, as from the close of business on May 13, 2022, the Bank shall not, without prior approval of RBI in writing, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, enter into any compromise or arrangement and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets except notified in the RBI direction dated May 13, 202."