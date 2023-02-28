MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is examining the utilization of sanctioned bank loans by the Adani group to determine if the company is relying excessively on domestic lenders to fund its operations and expansion plans, a banker aware of the development said.

The banker said RBI supervisors overseeing some banks are even requesting Adani group loan data twice weekly, including sanctioned fund-based and non-fund-based limits and their utilization. Fund-based instruments include credit lines, while non-fund limits comprise bank guarantees and letters of credit.

Mint reported on Monday that RBI is closely monitoring Adani’s bank loans.

“RBI is looking very closely at whether the group is drawing more funds from banks. These are not fresh loans but are limits already sanctioned by lenders. The regulator has not said how long we have to keep submitting this data," the banker said.

He added that RBI wants to use it as a proxy for any imminent stress in the group that could affect the banking sector. An increase in the utilization of limits would mean that the companies are in need of more funds from local banks and not tapping other sources, the banker said.

On 3 February, citing a current assessment, RBI said that the banking sector remains resilient and stable, adding that banks are also in compliance with the large exposure framework guidelines issued by the RBI. Under RBI’s large exposure framework, banks can lend up to 25% of their total tier 1 capital to a connected group of companies and 20% to a standalone entity.

Emails sent to spokespeople for RBI, the Adani group and its largest domestic lender State Bank of India (SBI), remained unanswered till press time. Meanwhile, reacting to a query before Monday’s story on RBI monitoring Adani loans, a spokesperson for the group had said in an emailed response that it does not comment on speculation.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the Adani group is not seeking to refinance the debt or inject capital, citing its chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh. He spoke on the sidelines of a roadshow in Hong Kong, where he is attending investor meetings. A day earlier, it reported that senior Adani executives would present to investors a strategy that includes liquidity planning for the next three years, a roadmap for repaying or pre-paying maturities, among other plans. On 24 January, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleged accounting fraud and stock manipulation at its companies, allegations that the conglomerate has strongly denied.

Executives from the group have also reached out to domestic lenders, assuaging their concerns on the stock rout and informing them that the group has enough funds to repay on time. They also informed local banks that the group would not utilize additional loans from the sanctioned limits if lenders were not comfortable with it at the moment. “So far, some banks have even seen their loan utilization levels to Adani companies drop. They will probably have to start using more loans and guarantees after a couple of months if they want to continue on their current growth path," said the banker cited above.

In a 26 January report, analysts at US-based investment banking and capital markets firm Jefferies said, over the past 5-6 years, the Adani group has diversified its borrowing mix and reduced the share of Indian banks (state-owned and private) in its borrowings from 86% in FY16 to 33% in FY22. According to Jefferies, debt to this group forms 0.5% of total loans. While SBI has an exposure of ₹27,000 crore to the group, Punjab National Bank is at ₹7,000 crore, Bank of Baroda is at ₹5,380 crore, and Axis Bank at ₹7,164 crore, according to official disclosures and management statements.