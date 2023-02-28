RBI reviews local bank loans to Adani firms
- The banker said RBI supervisors overseeing some banks are even requesting Adani group loan data twice weekly, including sanctioned fund-based and non-fund-based limits and their utilization
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is examining the utilization of sanctioned bank loans by the Adani group to determine if the company is relying excessively on domestic lenders to fund its operations and expansion plans, a banker aware of the development said.
