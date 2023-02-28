RBI reviews local bank loans to Adani firms

Executives from the group have also reached out to domestic lenders, assuaging their concerns on the stock rout and informing them that the group has enough funds to repay on time. They also informed local banks that the group would not utilize additional loans from the sanctioned limits if lenders were not comfortable with it at the moment. “So far, some banks have even seen their loan utilization levels to Adani companies drop. They will probably have to start using more loans and guarantees after a couple of months if they want to continue on their current growth path," said the banker cited above.

