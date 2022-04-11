The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said as many as 22 NBFCs (non banking financial companies) have surrendered their registration certificates.

These NBFCs include NP Paribas India Finance, Swiss Leasing and Finance, Available Finance among others. The central bank has cancelled their Certificate of Registration (CoR) as they have surrendered the same.

"The RBI, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has therefore cancelled their CoR," it said in a statement.

With cancellation of the CoRs, these 22 entities cannot transact the business of a NBFC, the RBI said. Meanwhile, Essel Finance Home Loans Limited has surrendered the CoR granted to it by the National Housing Bank and subsequently, the same has been cancelled.

With this, Essel Finance Home Loans can neither transact the business of a housing finance institution nor of a non-banking financial institution, it added.

In a separate statement, the central bank said it has cancelled the CoR of Karnawati Capital Market Limited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.