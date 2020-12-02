RBI, Sebi probe LVB share deals

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are investigating whether some large shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) bought shares of the troubled lender through proxy entities beyond the regulatory cap in the middle of its search for a buyer, two people aware of the development said.

According to the people cited above, the probe began after RBI received complaints that some large LVB shareholders bought shares through proxy entities beyond the permissible limit from the open market to raise their holding for greater control over the lender. Under RBI norms, a single entity can only buy less than 5% in any private bank without its prior approval.

“The regulators are investigating whether some of the existing shareholders have been purchasing equity in LVB through some proxy entities to work around the RBI cap. While the equity capital has been extinguished, the regulators are trying to find out if there were any wrongdoing," said one of the two people cited above, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the second person, the probe aims to determine whether these shareholders were trying to exert more influence over the board through these proxies. “Some of the shareholders had a lot of say in the bank’s functioning, and perhaps the proxies were used to bolster their stands in board meetings," he said.

At the time its share capital was wiped out by the banking regulator as part of a rescue plan, promoter entities held 6.8% in LVB, while the rest 93.2% was owned by public shareholders, both small and large. Public shareholders included foreign portfolio investors like India Opportunities Growth Fund Ltd-Pinewood Strategy (3.74%) and Aviator Emerging Market Fund (2.49%); non-bank financiers like Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (3.34%), Prolific Finvest Pvt. Ltd (3.36%) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (4.99%), among others.

Emails sent to RBI and Sebi remained unanswered till press time.

On 17 November, RBI seized control of the struggling private sector lender and forced a merger with the local unit of Singapore’s largest lender DBS, in the first time a lender with a foreign parent was brought in to rescue an Indian rival. The merger took effect on 27 November, after it was cleared by the Union cabinet.

The swift action by the central bank and the government ensured LVB’s depositors retained their savings. Days before the merger, the bank had deposits of ₹20,050 crore, down from ₹20,973 crore at the end of the September quarter and depositors withdrew ₹10 crore between the announcement of the merger on 17 November evening and the afternoon of 18 November.

Trading in LVB shares was suspended beginning 26 November, the NSE said in a statement. From 17 November when RBI proposed to merge LVB with DBS Bank till the time trading was suspended, 67.22 million shares of LVB changed hands on BSE and NSE, with a total turnover of ₹5.41 trillion.

LVB had been gasping for capital; not only did its capital adequacy ratio fail to meet regulatory norms, it turned negative in the September quarter. Its capital adequacy ratio as per Basel III guidelines contracted to -2.85% as on 30 September, against a regulatory minimum of 10.875%. The bank had reported a net loss of ₹397 crore in the September quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of ₹357 crore.

LVB, which was under RBI’s prompt corrective action since September 2019, said on 8 October it received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group. Earlier, the bank’s plan for a merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance fell through last year.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via