RBI, Sebi seek time to file response in Yes Bank AT1 bondholder case

"That such an illegal sale of such AT1 bonds was perpetuated under the eyes of respondent number one (RBI) and respondent number three (Sebi) The regulatory authorities have completely failed in their duty to safeguard small investors, such as the members of the petitioner association, by taking no steps to prevent the sale of such bonds to individual retail investors such as the members of the petitioner association," the petition said, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.