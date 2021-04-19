RBI sets up committee to review ARC regulations

Last year, the central bank had rejected a resolution plan submitted by UV Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd for acquiring assets of Aircel citing that the plan does not conform to the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (Sarfaesi) Act. The UV ARC resolution plan involved the ARC getting a 76% stake in the company in the first five years, with the financial creditors getting the rest. Following this, the ARC association and lenders like State Bank of India (SBI) sought clarifications from RBI on the involvement of ARCs in resolution plans under IBC.