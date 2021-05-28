RBI slaps penalty on HDFC bank for lapses in auto loan business

On July 23 Bloomberg had reported that RBI had sought details about HDFC Bank’s probe in to the irregularities in its vehicle finance division. The complaint pertained to the customers of the bank being forced to purchase vehicle tracking device for about four years ended December 2019 in a possible breach of guidelines prohibiting banks from non-financial businesses. HDFC Bank executives including the auto loan head Ashok Khanna had pushed auto loan customers to buy GPS devices costing ₹18,000-19,500 from 2015 to December 2019.