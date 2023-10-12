RBI has imposed ₹5.39 crore of finre on Paytm Payments Bank for non compliance of its certain rules

The Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty of ₹5.39 crore on Paytm Payments Bank on Thursday. The fine was imposed on the non-compliance of certain provisions of guidelines related to KYC, cybersecurity, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paytm Payments Bank was penalised for “non-compliance with certain provisions of the ‘Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016’, ‘RBI Guidelines for Licensing of Payments Banks’ read with ‘Enhancement of maximum balance at end of the day’, ‘Cyber security framework in banks’ read with ‘Guidelines on reporting of unusual cyber security incidents’ and ‘Securing mobile banking applications including UPI ecosystem," said RBI in its order dated October 10, 2023.

RBI also said that the action was taken on the basis of RBI's analysis of deficiencies in regulatory compliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Refresh for updates)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!