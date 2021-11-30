RBI  supersedes  board of Reliance Capital

Vistra, which RBI invited for another meeting on 7 October, reiterated its challenges in running the asset monetization process and highlighted non-cooperation from Reliance Capital. Vistra had hired SBI Capital Markets and JM Financial Ltd to carry out the sale process of Reliance Capital’s assets and investments in various entities. However, the asset monetization process was delayed due to numerous litigations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}