The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the license of Karnataka-based Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank. Also, RBI has ceased the bank from carrying on any banking business, with effect from the close of business on Thursday. Further, it has directed the state's Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}