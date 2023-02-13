Vodafone Idea faces tough task to stop user exits, start 5G
Vodafone Idea has been losing subscribers, with 25 mn more since Oct, taking its customer base to 243 mn as of Nov
Mumbai: Vodafone Idea faces the critical task of arresting its shrinking user base and winning new users along with launching 5G services to score a recovery in the short term even as the debt-laden telecom operator talks to banks to refinance existing loans and seek fresh loans for capex needs, said industry insiders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×