RBI asked SBI to amend MoA before granting nod to arm1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 12:05 AM IST
State Bank of India was asked to to delete or amend more than 10 clauses in its original memorandum of association for setting up a subsidiary
State Bank of India was asked to to delete or amend more than 10 clauses in its original memorandum of association for setting up a subsidiary
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed State Bank of India (SBI) to delete or amend more than 10 clauses in its original memorandum of association for setting up a subsidiary to provide operational support services to the country’s largest lender before approving the proposal, according to a document reviewed by Mint.