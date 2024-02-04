RBI's Paytm crackdown: How Paytm Payments Bank came under central bank's radar
Hundreds of thousands of accounts at Paytm Payments Bank were created without proper identification, raising money laundering concerns
Hundreds of thousands of accounts at Paytm Payments Bank were found to be created without proper identification, Reuters reported. The Reserve Bank of India has informed the Enforcement Directorate and other government agencies about the irregularities in Paytm Payments Bank accounts.
"To every Paytmer, Your favourite app is working, will keep working beyond 29 February as usual. I, with every Paytm team member, salute you for your relentless support. For every challenge, there is a solution and we are sincerely committed to serving our nation in full compliance. India will keep winning global accolades in payment innovation and inclusion in financial services - with PaytmKaro as the biggest champion of it," he posted on X on 2 February.
-With inputs from agencies
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!