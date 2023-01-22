RBI to appeal Bombay HC order on Yes Bank AT-1 bonds2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:08 PM IST
- Bombay high court ruling could have a huge sectoral impact
- RBI is said to be of the view that the administrator had powers to write off the bonds
The Reserve Bank of India will likely appeal the Bombay high court ruling that quashed the regulator and Yes Bank administrator’s decision to write off additional tier-I (AT-I) bonds to save the lender from collapsing, according to two officials familiar with the matter.
