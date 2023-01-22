RBI  to  appeal  Bombay HC  order on  Yes  Bank  AT-1  bonds

“The court order is based on two grounds—the date of reconstruction and the administrator did not have the power after the scheme was notified. As far as the first ground is concerned, it is incorrect to say that the date of reconstruction could be the same as the date of notification because it does not take into account the period of implementation of the reconstruction. The second reason is contrary to the RBI Act that merely because the scheme was notified, the administrator cannot exercise any powers," said Rohan Dakshini, a lawyer representing Yes Bank and a partner at law firm Rashmikant and Partners.