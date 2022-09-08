RBL Bank CFO Amrut Palan passes away

RBL Bank CFO Amrut Palan passes away1 min read . 08:43 PM IST
- The directors and employees of the bank expressed their deep sympathies and condolences to Palan's family
MUMBAI :Private lender RBL Bank on Thursday said its chief financial officer Amrut Palan has passed away.
"Palan was associated as the chief financial officer with RBL Bank since August 2019 and has been a pillar of strength for the finance function, leading from the front, putting
to use his vast experience across foreign and private banks" the bank said in regulatory filing.
The bank said it immensely benefited from his vision and leadership during his tenure.
"The strong team created by him in finance will carry forward his vision with commitment as a true tribute to him. His sudden and unexpected passing away will be a loss to the bank and his presence will be deeply missed," it said.
The directors and employees of the bank expressed their deep sympathies and condolences to Palan's family.
R Subramaniakumar, chief executive, RBL Bank, said that the RBL Bank family deeply mourns the passing away of a dear colleague.
"He was mature, led the team from the front, soft-spoken, energetic and a very senior member of our team. He will be truly missed by RBL Bank. Team RBL Bank stands with his family at this most difficult time, and they remain in our thoughts and prayers," said Subramaniakumar.
Prior to joining RBL Bank, he has worked with Citibank, HSBC, Peregrine Capital, ING Vysya and Kotak Mahindra Bank. He was also the founding chief financial officer of Airtel Payments Bank, where he set up their treasury and risk management functions.