Home / Companies / News /  RBL Bank collaborates with Amazon Pay to offer UPI payment services

RBL Bank collaborates with Amazon Pay to offer UPI payment services

This partnership with RBL Bank will allow users to pay anyone, anywhere, seamlessly, and instantly through UPI, enhancing their payment experience. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 11:43 AM ISTLivemint

  • the partnership will allow the bank to tap Amazon Pay’s customer base and transaction volumes. This move is also expected to expand the bank’s presence in the UPI segment with its payment processing platform hosted on AWS

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: RBL Bank, Amazon Pay and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a collaboration to offer UPI payments. The bank has partnered with Amazon Pay to offer peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions. With this, Amazon Pay will issue National Payments Corp. of India’s allocated UPI ID, with the handle @rapl, to RBL Bank.

According to the press release, the partnership will allow the bank to tap Amazon Pay’s customer base and transaction volumes. This move is also expected to expand the bank’s presence in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) segment with its payment processing platform hosted on AWS, as per the release.

Rajeev Ahuja, MD and CEO (Interim), RBL Bank said, “As we progress in our digital journey, innovations in payments that enhance our customers’ banking experiences, remain one of our core focus areas. In line with these efforts, we are delighted to partner with Amazon Pay and AWS.“

Mahendra Nerurkar, - CEO and Vice President, Amazon Pay India, said, “It is our endeavour to make digital payments trusted, convenient, and rewarding for customers across India. Customers are constantly looking for payment platforms that add value and provide a holistic digital payments experience. This partnership with RBL Bank will allow users to pay anyone, anywhere, seamlessly, and instantly through UPI, enhancing their payment experience. With a cloud native architecture, we hope to keep raising the bar on availability, speed and customer experience using UPI through the Amazon app."