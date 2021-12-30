Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBL Bank forms search committee to identify candidates for MD & CEO position

On Thursday, RBL Bank shares were lower by 9.29% to close at 130.90 on NSE.
2 min read . 09:52 PM IST Livemint

  • The search committee comprises of the chairman of the nomination and remuneration committee, two members of the Board and one external expert, RBL Bank said in a filing

Private lender RBL Bank today informed the stock exchanges that it has formed a search committee to identify candidates for the post of MD and CEO from within and outside the Bank.

The search committee comprises of the chairman of the nomination and remuneration committee, two members of the Board and one external expert.

The Board has also decided to appoint a reputed recruitment firm for the purpose. RBL Bank said it will endeavor to complete the succession process at an early date.

Earlier today, RBL Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as interim MD and CEO of the Bank for a period of three months with effect from December 25, 2021 or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

During the weekend, RBL Bank had informed regarding the approval of the board of directors for the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as interim MD and CEO subject to regulatory and other approvals. The development came after its Chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja went on immediate leave.

Earlier, the RBI has also appointed an additional director on the board of the private lender. A day after its top executive stepped down, RBL bank clarified that these developments are not in any manner a reflection on the fundamentals of the Bank. It further added that these developments are not on account of any concern on advances, asset quality and deposits level of the Bank and that it has the full support of the RBI.

On RBL Bank's stock tanking in Monday's session amid concerns over the surprising turn of events, the RBI has also later assured concerns of depositors and shareholders, saying the private lender’s financial health remains stable, and there is no reason for depositors and other stakeholders to react to speculative reports.

