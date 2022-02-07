RBL Bank partners with Creditas Solutions to automate collections

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender RBL Bank has announced a partnership with Creditas Solutions, a global technology company in the field of delinquency management, for its ‘Neo Collections’ platform.

RBL Bank will utilise the SaaS-based (software as a service) platform to accelerate efficiency in collections across the loan cycle.

It will enable the bank to offer its customers a convenient, seamless and a non-intrusive repayment experience. Customers can access their consolidated account information anytime, on any device and choose the most convenient payment option for repayments in a few clicks. The intuitive platform will guide customers with personalised and insights to improve their credit score.

Harjeet Toor, head-retail, inclusion and rural business, RBL Bank, said, “At RBL Bank, customer centricity is at the core of all our business solutions. Introduction of the ‘Neo Collections Platform’, reaffirms our focus on using technology to enhance customer experience, ensure statutory compliance and improve collection efficiencies. The Neo Collections Platform, a Do It Yourself (DIY) debt management platform, will help our customers seamlessly monitor, manage and pay their dues."

Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, the platform is built to intelligently automate strategies for reaching out to customers individually in an empathetic manner and motivate them to repay loans. The platform can also determine the best course of action for every customer by offering highly customised payment plans to service debt, schedule an EMI plan or opt for payment resolution options.

Anshuman Panwar, co-Founder, Creditas Solutions, said, “Our ‘Neo Collections’ platform, fuelled by advanced technology, will help RBL Bank to deliver seamless customer experiences that will become a strategic advantage for the Bank and positively impact collections efficiency."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.