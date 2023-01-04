RBL Bank has recorded double-digit growth year-on-year in both advances and deposits for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) period, as per the latest provisional data. RBL Bank's retail loan book witnessed a rise of 12% yoy in the quarter under review, while wholesale book jumped 17% yoy.
As per the regulatory filing, RBL Bank posted gross advances of ₹68,371 crore in Q3FY23 -- registering a growth of 14% from ₹59,967 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, gross advances climbed by 6% from ₹64,608 crore recorded in September 2022 quarter.
RBL Bank said, retail advances grew 12% YoY and 7% sequentially while wholesale advances grew 17% YoY and 5% sequentially for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022. The mix of retail: wholesale advances was approximately 52:48.
Further, the bank garnered total deposits of ₹81,746 crore in Q3FY23 up by 11% yoy from ₹73,639 crore in Q3FY22 and higher by 3% from ₹79,404 crore in Q2FY23.
Also, the bank's retail LCR deposits came in at ₹34,733 crore in Q3FY23 posting a growth of 25% yoy and 6% qoq. CASA stood at ₹29,948 crore in the third quarter of FY23 increasing by 18% yoy and 4% qoq. RBL's CASA ratio rises to 36.6% in Q3FY23 versus 34.4% in Q3FY22 and 36.2% of Q2FY23.
RBL in the filing said, the bank continues to focus on growing the share of granular retail deposits in the overall deposit mix, with retail deposits (as per LCR definition) at approximately 42.5% as against 41.3% as at the end of the last quarter and 37.9% as of December 31, 2021.
Notably, the bank's liquidity coverage ratio dipped to 144.4% in December 2022 quarter compared to 146% in Q3 of FY22. In September 2022 quarter, the bank's liquidity coverage ratio was at 156%.
On BSE, RBL Bank shares closed at ₹179.95 apiece down by 3.49% tracking the broader bearish markets tone on Wednesday. The bank's market cap is around ₹10,788.53 crore.
It needs to be noted that RBL Bank is yet to present its overall financial performance for December 2022 quarter. The details of deposits and advances are provisional and are generally released ahead of an official announcement of the financial results.
As of September 30, RBL Bank has 507 bank branches and 1,204 business correspondent branches, of which 289 are banking outlets. RBL Finserve Limited (“RBL Finserve"), a 100% subsidiary of the Bank, accounts for 821 business correspondent branches.
RBL Bank is one of India’s leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country.
