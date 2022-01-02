RBL Bank on Sunday has filed business update for the December quarter (Q3FY22), where the private lender's deposits have risen by 9.61% year-on-year to ₹73,637 crore.

However, when compared with the September quarter, the total deposits were down by 2.58%. In Q2, the Bank's deposits stood at ₹75,588 crore, the company said in a filing.

Meanwhile, CASA of the Bank during the period under review came in at ₹25,316 crore, up 21.32% from a year ago period, while the CASA ratio stood at 34.4% as against 31.1% in the same period last year.

The above information is provisional and being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended December 31,2021 which is subject to approval by the audit committee of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors and limited review by the statutory auditors of the Bank, the lender said.

On Friday, RBL Bank shares closed 2.30% lower at ₹127.70 on NSE. The scrip has fared poorly in 2021, falling as much as 46.70%.

RBL Bank has recently formed a search committee to identify candidates for the position of managing director and chief executive officer both from within and outside the Bank.

At present, the bank is being headed by interim chief executive Rajeev Ahuja whose appointment was on Wednesday approved by RBI for three months from 25 December.

RBI has appointed an additional director to its board after its chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja went on immediate leave.

A day after its top executive stepped down, RBL bank clarified that these developments are not in any manner a reflection on the fundamentals of the Bank. It further added that these developments are not on account of any concern on advances, asset quality and deposits level of the Bank and that it has the full support of the RBI.

