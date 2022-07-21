RBL Bank records Q1 PAT of 201 cr, asset quality improves

Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹1,028 crore up by 6% from ₹970 crore in Q1FY22, however, down by 9% from ₹1,131 crore in Q4FY22. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.36% in Q1 of FY23, flat compared to the corresponding period last year. NIM declined from 5.04% in the preceding quarter.
RBL Bank, formerly known as Ratnakar Bank, posted a net profit of ₹201 crore for the quarter ending June 2022 (Q1FY23) period compared to a net loss of ₹459 crore in the same quarter last year. Q1 PAT jumped by 2% sequentially from ₹198 crore in Q4FY22. Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹1,028 crore up by 6% from ₹970 crore in Q1FY22, however, down by 9% from ₹1,131 crore in Q4FY22. The bank's provisions declined and asset quality improved.
Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.36% in Q1 of FY23, flat compared to the corresponding period last year. NIM declined from 5.04% in the preceding quarter.
Provisions and contingencies declined by 82% yoy and 31% qoq to ₹253 crore in Q1FY23. Provision Coverage Ratio including technical write-offs improved 188 basis points sequentially to 85.3% versus 83.4% as of 31st March 2022. Provision Coverage Ratio improved 208 basis points sequentially to 72.5% vs 70.4% as of 31st March 2022.
Gross NPA improved to 4.08% versus 4.99% in Q1FY22 and 4.40% in Q4FY22. Net NPA was at 1.16% against 2.01% in Q1FY22 and 1.34% in Q4FY22.
Total deposits jumped 6% yoy to ₹79,216 crore in Q1FY23, while CASA stood at ₹28,526 crore up by 14% yoy. Investments were at ₹27,537 crore higher by 9% yoy. On the other hand, RBL Bank recorded total advances of ₹60,270 crore increasing by 7% yoy.
R Subramaniakumar, MD&CEO, RBL Bank said “We have started the new financial year with a satisfactory performance on all fronts. The Bank completed the issuance of $100 million Tier 2 Notes in this quarter improving its capital adequacy further. Our focus would be to consolidate, leverage, and optimize our existing platform so as to accelerate profitable growth of the balance sheet. We will continue to focus on our key niche areas of cards and microfinance, while accelerating the diversification across more retail products."
As of June 30, 2022, the Bank has 502 bank branches and 1,302 business correspondent branches, of which 289 are banking outlets. RBL Finserve, a 100% subsidiary of the Bank, accounts for 789 business correspondent branches.
On BSE, RBL Bank shares closed at ₹94.95 apiece up by 4.05%. Its market cap is around ₹5,692.39 crore.