RBL Bank records Q1 PAT of 201 cr, asset quality improves

R Subramaniakumar, MD&CEO, RBL Bank said “We have started the new financial year with a satisfactory performance on all fronts. The Bank completed the issuance of $100 million Tier 2 Notes in this quarter improving its capital adequacy further. Our focus would be to consolidate, leverage, and optimize our existing platform so as to accelerate profitable growth of the balance sheet. We will continue to focus on our key niche areas of cards and microfinance, while accelerating the diversification across more retail products."

