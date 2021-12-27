RBL Bank's financial health stable, no reason for depositors to worry, says RBI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that RBL Bank’s financial health remains stable and there was no reason for depositors and other stakeholders to react to speculative reports.

“There has been speculation relating to the RBL Bank Ltd. in certain quarters which appears to be arising from recent events surrounding the bank," the RBI said two days after it appointed an additional director on the board of the private lender.

The regulator said the bank was well capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains ‘satisfactory’. As per half yearly audited results as on 30 September, the bank has maintained a comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 16.33% and provision coverage ratio of 76.6%. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of the bank was 153% as on 24 December as against regulatory requirement of 100%, RBI said.

“Further, it is clarified that appointment of additional directors in private banks is undertaken under Section 36AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as and when it is felt that the board needs closer support in regulatory or supervisory matters," it said.

RBL Bank shares on fell over 20% in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday after a series of developments over the weekend left investors baffled. On Saturday, the bank, in two separate regulatory statements, said that the RBI has appointed chief general manager Yogesh Dayal to the lender's board as an additional director and that RBL Bank's chief executive officer Vishwavir Ahuja will go on immediate leave.

The bank’s interim chief executive Rajeev Ahuja said on Sunday that Vishwavir Ahuja went on medical leave.

“The developments are not in any manner a reflection on our performance. The fact that I have been elevated as the interim managing director and CEO, including by the nominee of RBI in the full bank board, should give you enough validation that they have no concerns about the bank," Rajeev Ahuja told reporters on Sunday.

Asked what prompted the regulator’s actions, Ahuja said that the Reserve Bank of India, in its wisdom, does appoint additional directors and, in RBL’s case, the intention was to provide overall strength to the board, and continue the improvement of processes and compliance undertaken over the last six to eight quarters.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.