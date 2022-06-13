Why RBL Bank shares are going down after the CEO appointment

“We believe that his selection by the RBL and relatively swift approval by the central bank indicate possible RBI blessing throughout the process to bring stability and credibility to the bank. We believe the new MD’s priority would be to improve portfolio quality, strengthen compliance and risk management architecture, and stabilize the bank. That said, there may be a potential risk of some asset-quality clean-up (if required) and mid-level management attrition as well," said Emkay Global, which downgraded the stock to ’hold’ from ‘buy’ with the target price reduced from ₹140 to ₹110.