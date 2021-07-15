MUMBAI: A day after the Reserve Bank of India barred Mastercard from issuing new debit, credit cards, private sector lender RBL Bank said it has entered into an agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte Ltd to issue credit cards on the latter's payment network. RBL Bank currently issues cards only on the Mastercard network.

“RBL Bank expects to start issuance of credit cards on the Visa payment network post the technology integration which is expected to take 8 to 10 weeks," it said in a notice to stock exchanges on Thursday.

As of date RBL Bank has about 3 million credit card customers and is the fifth largest credit card issuer in the country with an estimated 5% market share. The bank said its current run rate of issuing 1 lakh new credit cards per month could be take a hit following the RBI’s move.

“In the interim, our Bank’s current run rate of approx. 100,000 new credit card issuances per month could potentially be impacted till such time that there is clarity from the regulator on issuing new credit cards on the Mastercard network or till the technical integration with Visa is complete," the bank said.

On Wednesday, RBI banned Mastercard from signing up any new card customers from 22 July for non-compliance with data storage norms. In April 2018, RBI had set a six-month deadline for system providers to store their payments data solely in India. They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved system audit report conducted by a CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team)-empanelled auditor within specified timelines. The regulator had said this was to ensure improved oversight over licensed entities in case of fraud or money laundering.

The central bank imposed similar restrictions on American Express and Diners Club in April this year.

