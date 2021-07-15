RBL Bank switches to Visa after RBI restrictions on Mastercard

On Wednesday, RBI banned Mastercard from signing up any new card customers from 22 July for non-compliance with data storage norms. In April 2018, RBI had set a six-month deadline for system providers to store their payments data solely in India. They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved system audit report conducted by a CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team)-empanelled auditor within specified timelines. The regulator had said this was to ensure improved oversight over licensed entities in case of fraud or money laundering.