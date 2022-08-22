RBL Bank's board of directors on Monday approved fundraising of up to ₹3,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities on private placement. In another development, the company further offloaded additional shares in Kilburn Engineering Ltd. ("Kilburn"). The company's shareholding in Kilburn has now reduced to 1.02%. On BSE, RBL Bank shares were under selling pressure and closed in the red.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}