RBL Bank to transition from private to listed foreign bank arm, expects regulatory approvals in 5-6 months

RBL Bank Ltd expects to secure regulatory approvals in the next five to six months for a $3 billion investment from Emirates NBD, a deal that would ultimately transition the Indian private bank into a wholly-owned subsidiary of a foreign entity.

The Dubai-based lender is expected to make the first tranche of its investment in eight months from now, managing director and chief executive officer R. Subramaniakumar told reporters. A day earlier, the two lenders had announced what would be the biggest foreign direct investment and equity fundraise in the Indian banking sector.

However, the management did not comment on any potential rebranding or identity shift after the ownership change. Asked if Emirates NBD might see more value in retaining RBL Bank’s domestic identity or opt to expand the business under its own bigger global brand patronage, the management hinted at the possibility of a joint name once the deal goes through.

Subramaniakumar said that the deal value was based on a strong franchise built by RBL Bank and is expected to be positive for all stakeholders, including shareholders and investors.

“We are not a distressed bank," he said, adding the ambition is to become “bolder” before taking any other big strategic decisions.

Subject to approvals, Emirates NBD will be designated as the promoter of the domestic bank if and when the transaction is completed. Accordingly, it will also have the right to nominate directors to the RBL Bank board.

The private lender aspires to grow significantly in the next three to five years, powered by the capital support provided by Emirates NBD. Building a wholesale loan portfolio is among its plans.

“This opens up significantly new opportunities across many areas. Obviously, it will need execution and time for doing that, but the ability to be a much more full-service bank across all areas of banking and potentially financial services is there for us to execute over the next five years,” RBL Bank's head of strategy Jaideep Iyer said.

Later, Subramaniakumar said on the sidelines that these opportunities could include new lines of business within financial services such as asset management, insurance and wealth management.

“This will evolve,” Iyer said. “But this really gives us an opportunity to break away from the crowd and just try and position ourselves in the range of some of the larger banks or one step lower.”

The capital comfort will allow the bank to now start looking at growth from a long-term perspective rather than focussing on short-term profitability.

“Earlier, the situation was that if you grow, your cost goes up. If you conserve cost, your growth sacrifices. You have to look behind your shoulder every time on whether capital is needed. All that is gone. We can focus on a five-year plan and just execute. There are no shackles anymore,” Iyer told Mint at the sidelines of the event.

While a minimum 51% stake is required for majority ownership and promoter control, the foreign bank can hold up to 74% in RBL Bank as per RBI regulations. Bank executives said that under per the proposed deal structure, the optimal shareholding should be around 60-62%, factoring in the mandatory open offer.