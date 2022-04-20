RBL finalises next MD and CEO, seeks RBI approval

RBL finalises next MD and CEO, seeks RBI approval1 min read . 08:18 PM IST
- Last year in December, in a sudden turn of events, RBL Bank MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja on was sent on leave and elevated Rajeev Ahuja as the interim chief
RBL Bank on Wednesday said its board has finalised names of candidates for the position of regular Managing Director (MD) & CEO of the Bank and approved making of an application to Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
"On receipt of the requisite approvals from RBI, the Bank will make the necessary disclosures to the stock exchanges and shall seek approval of the shareholders," RBL Bank said.
On Wednesday, RBL Bank shares closed 0.48% lower at ₹124 apiece on NSE.
Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted an extension of three months to its interim MD and CEO Rajeev Ahuja.
Last year in December, in a sudden turn of events, the board of the bank had sent the then MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja on leave and elevated Rajeev Ahuja as the interim chief to take care of the day-to-day operations.
Vishwavir's sudden departure was seen as a result of an RBI communication to the bank on December 24, 2021, appointing its Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal to the board of the private sector lender in an unusual move.
Rajeev in his first interaction with media and investors on December 26, 2021, had said the bank was financially sound and had full support from its board of directors and the RBI.