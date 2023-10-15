The Reserve Bank of India-appointed Administrator of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCAP) on 15 October wrote a letter to Hinduja Group firm IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) and raised questions on the source of funds and business plan, reported news agency PTI citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the letter to IIHL, the Administrator has asked the successful resolution bidder IIHL to submit a fresh application along with the source of funds and the business plan which do not contemplate the creation of pledge over the shares of RGIC and RNLIC.

In the letter, the RBI-appointed Administrator said in their meeting with Irdai on 9 October, Irdai indicated that no application for change in control would be considered favourably if the source of the funds for the acquisition contemplates creation of pledge over the shares of an insurance company.

The Administrator has further asked IIHL that the company should submit a fresh application for change in control of the insurance companies (RGIC and RNLIC), along with the source of funds and the business plan which do not contemplate the creation of pledge over the shares of the RCAP insurance companies.

Meanwhile, Hinduja Group is raising a debt of $850 million from the leading foreign funds and banks to fund the acquisition of RCAP.

The Group propose to raise this fund against the assets of RCAP and these two assets constitute more than 90 per cent of the value of the debt-ridden firm.

With agency inputs.

